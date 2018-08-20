Hibs begin Reserve League campaign with comfortable win over Partick

Have your say

Hibs kicked off their Reserve League 1 campaign with a comfortable 4-1 win over Partick Thistle at Oriam.

The Easter Road club fielded what was very much last season’s league and cup-winning development side and took the lead after just 12 minutes through Sean Mackie.

Aidan Fitzpatrick’s goal hauled Thistle level but Ryan Shanley put Hibs 2-1 up on the stroke of half-time.

Gregor Woods extended their lead in the 64th minute, left with a tap-in after good work from Jamie Gullan.

Josh Campbell thought he’d added a fourth when he headed home Fraser Murray’s corner only for a foul to have been warded for pushing in the box.

But Hibs, watched by boss Neil Lennon and his assistant Garry Parker, did make it four ten minutes from time when Gullan volleyed home Shanley’s inviting cross from 12 yards out.

Hibs: Dabrowski, O’Connor, Mackie, Campbell, Waugh, Stirling, F Murray, Woods (Paton), Allan, Shanley, Gullan.