Hibs big screens: Work under way at Easter Road to install long-awaited displays

A general view of Easter Road - the two black adverts will be replaced by the big screens

A video posted by Hibs Women captain Joelle Murray shows a crane in position and staff preparing the area.

The screens will be positioned in the north-east and south-east corners of the ground, replacing adverts for Eden Mill and Carling.

Hibs don’t return to Easter Road until September 18 when they host St Mirren, giving plenty of time for the eagerly-anticipated displays to be installed.

A screenshot from Joelle Murray's video showing work under way on the screens

Adding the screens has been a key part of the club’s drive to improve the supporter experience at Easter Road, along with revamping the catering kiosks and fine-tuning the stadium’s sound system.

Speaking last month, club chief executive Ben Kensell said: “I hope fans will really see that we are trying to create the best football experience in Scotland through the work we are doing with our sound system, with the kiosks, with work to improve the stadium’s appearance and – very soon – the installation of big screens.”

