Hibs boost as Mark Milligan gets green light to join up with squad

Hibs have been handed a timely boost with Mark Milligan free to join up with the squad after the international break following completion of the visa process.

The 33-year-old signed a two-year deal with Hibs on August 18 but red tape had so far prevented him from teaming up with his new club.

Milligan has been called up to Australia’s training camp in Turkey during the international break, along with Easter Road team mate Jamie Maclaren, but is free to begin training and playing for Hibs on his return.

• READ MORE - Mark Milligan can add physicality to Hibs’ ‘band of dwarves’

The 71-times capped international could make his debut for Hibs against Kilmarnock on September 15.

Milligan’s imminent arrival will come as a huge relief to head coach Neil Lennon, who has had to deploy Steven Whittaker, a natural defender, in the holding role since losing Marvin Bartley to injury in the 3-0 loss to Molde in the Europa League third qualifying round.

Speaking last month, Lennon said: “We need physicality. Mark will bring that. He is athletic. He is very experienced. He had a good World Cup, “I like his composure on the ball and he is a big boy and can get around the pitch.”