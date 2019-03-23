Hibs boss explains goalkeeper Adam Bogdan’s prolonged absence from first-team squad

Hibs boss Paul Heckingbottom has revealed the reasons behind goalkeeper Adam Bogdan’s prolonged absence from first-team action.

The Hungarian internationalist suffered a head knock going down at the feet of Elgin City substitute Chris McLeish in the final few minutes of the Easter Road club’s Scottish Cup win over the League Two side in mid-January.

Bogdan was replaced by Ofir Marciano, the switch explained at the time as being purely precautionary although it later emerged the on-loan Liverpool player, who had played 21 times for Hibs by this point, had suffered concussion.

Polish youngster Kevin Dabrowski took a seat on the bench for Hibs’ next two matches against Motherwell and St Mirren before Bogdan was listed among the substitutes for the visit of Aberdeen only to sit out the next two games, a Premiership clash with Celtic and a Scottish Cup win over Raith Rovers.

Bogdan, however, was deemed fit enough to be on the bench for Heckingbottom’s first two games after being named as Neil Lennon’s successor – the wins against Hamilton and Dundee – only for the 31-year-old to have again been missisng from the match-day squad for Hibs’ last four fixtures.

Heckingbottom said: “We had him in the squad when we came in as he returned from concussion but then he didn’t feel right. He wasn’t happy. He was still having the symptoms.

“You cannot be too careful with a head injury but Adam has been to see a specialist who was happy while the scans came back clear.

“We’ve also been working closely with Liverpool and now Adam is doing low-key training and, although we haven’t set any sort of timescale on his return, we hope to have him out working on the grass soon.”