How's your touch? Gray is clear on who has control at Hibs. | SNS Group

Billionaire Bournemouth owner stumped in bid to appoint own men

Hibs boss David Gray believes the Gordon family’s proven commitment to Hibs gave them every right to over-rule Bill Foley when it came to making key Easter Road appointments. And the rookie manager is desperate to prove that they were smart to reject an alternative candidate for the top job – by putting a winning team on the park.

Billionaire Bournemouth owner Foley, who acquired a 25 per cent stake in the club in exchange for a £6 million buy-in last season, sparked controversy this week by publicly accusing the Hibs board of ignoring his advice. As The Evening News revealed, Foley had opposed the appointment of both Gray as gaffer and Malky Mackay as sporting director.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Hibs football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Along with the other representative of his Black Knight group on the Hibs board, Ryan Casswell, Foley had put forward alternative contenders – outsiders with no real experience in Scottish football - for both roles. But the fact that the family of late chairman Ron Gordon, son Ian and widow Kit, own over 60 per cent of shares in the club meant Foley saw his plan thwarted.

Asked if he found it reassuring that the Gordons still had final say on major decisions, Gray pointed out: “That's why they're the owners of the football club. They've always got the final say - and rightly so.

“I've been at this club for 10 years now and the transformation from the club I joined … They had just been relegated to the Championship, the rebuilding that was required then to where I currently sit now and where I find the club, the transformation is off the charts.

“That is purely down to the vision of Ron initially coming in, investing in the club with his generosity, and then Ian taking that forward with Kit and the continued generosity. If you look at the stadium, all the work that's being done there, that's all the Gordon family's vision - and then (CEO) Ben Kensell actually being able to go and drive that and deliver that for the club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“So, as I say, these are the things that are going on behind the scenes. It's my job to bring the footballing side up to a level to where it should be because of everything that's in place.

“I do firmly believe the structure that's in place now gives the head coach a real chance to be successful. It's over to me now, along with the staff, to make sure we get the product on the pitch right to take this club to where it needs to be.

“I know where I stand within the hierarchy pyramid. And my job is to firmly focus on what’s happening on the pitch. And that's my job every single day, to get the best out of every single player and staff member in this building. So that's my full focus.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad