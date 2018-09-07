Hibs boss hails progress of ‘consistent’ Ryan Porteous

Neil Lennon has praised Ryan Porteous for the consistency he has shown since becoming a regular in Hibs’ starting XI this season.

The 19-year-old centre-back has started all five of his team’s domestic matches this season as well as three of the six Europa League qualifiers, and has generally looked assured.

Lennon is encouraged by the progress being made by the highly-regarded academy graduate, who played for Scotland Under-21s against Andorra at Tynecastle last night.

“Looking at him over the last couple of years, he is where I thought he would be now, playing in the first team on a regular basis,” said the manager. “He’s a good player and I’m delighted with his performances. He’s got more to come and more to learn but he’s been really consistent. He is playing with good players and that helps. They think very highly of him, and you can trust him.”

Lennon’s praise of Porteous was echoed by the defender’s Hibs and Scotland Under-21 team-mate Oli Shaw. “Ryan’s development’s been brilliant,” said the striker. “He’s a great guy and he’s passionate about Hibs. He’s aggressive and he’s done brilliantly. He looks solid and he’s not looked out his depth at all in the first team. He’s taken his opportunity so far and I’m sure he’ll continue to do that.”