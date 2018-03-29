Hibs boss has full confidence in stand-in keeper Cammy Bell

Neil Lennon has no worries about pitching Cammy Bell in for his first Hibs start against Partick Thistle on Saturday.

The former Kilmarnock, Rangers and Dundee United goalkeeper will deputise for Ofir Marciano, who is suspended for the visit of the Jags after his early red card in the 1-1 draw with St Johnstone a week past Friday.

Bell, who joined Hibs from Killie on the final day of the January transfer window, hasn’t started a match since Dundee United’s play-off final defeat by Hamilton Accies ten months ago, but the 31-year-old produced an assured performance after coming off the bench at McDiarmid Park following Marciano’s dismissal.

Bell will work closely with his defence in training ahead of Saturday’s match and the manager expects him to prove an able deputy for the Israeli internationalist.

“Cammy did really well at St Johnstone,” said Lennon. “Obviously it’s an enforced change but I’m comfortable with it. We’ll do a bit of work with him and the rest of the squad ahead of the game.”