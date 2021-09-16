Jack Ross and Robbie Neilson pictured at full time after last week's derby

The Hearts boss said after the match: “You saw Hibs after the game; they were away celebrating with their fans and it seemed like they were delighted to get a point against us.

“We’re coming in after the game and the dressing room is silent because the players think we should be winning every week.”

But Ross dismissed Neilson’s remarks, saying: “I don’t pay attention to what other managers say, to be honest; particularly when the word ‘celebration’ was used.

"It’s just not true, is it? I don’t concern myself with two things. One, external opinions from other clubs and two, untruths.

“I think we’ve proven for a long time at this club, over the last year and a half in particular, the mentality we’ve got in the group and where we’re trying to get to.”

The Easter Road boss added: “I think anybody who was in the stadium or who watched the game on television would know it was us acknowledging the fans.

“That’s why [Neilson’s comments] didn’t really concern me.

“There’s a significant difference between a celebration and an appreciation. I think that happens up and down the country every single week.

“Even after defeats, we regularly see players acknowledge and appreciate travelling fans and home fans.”

Meanwhile, Ross has given an update on injured duo Christian Doidge and Jamie Murphy. The pair were understood to be long-term absentees but are making good progress.

"Christian's timeline for return has accelerated,” Ross said ahead of Hibs’ home match with St Mirren. “It was originally the end of the year but we’re now looking at hopefully November, maybe early November if he continues in the manner he is. Touch wood, but so far he's made a recovery that's exceeded expectation.”

There was also positive news on Murphy.

“We may get Jamie back for the Rangers game before the international break but if not I'd certainly expect him back post-international break,” Ross added, revealing that the 32-year-old was likely to be sidelined for a shorter amount of time than first thought.

