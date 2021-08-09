Hibs boss Jack Ross praised for his handling of the Josh Doig situation

Josh Doig was back in action for Hibs against Ross County. (Photo by Ross Parker / SNS Group)

The 19-year-old returned to the starting XI for Sunday's comfortable 3-0 win over Ross County in the cinch Premiership.

Doig was left out of the squad for the opening day win over Motherwell and then on the bench for the first-leg of the Conference League qualifier with Rijeka.

The decision was taken due to transfer interest in the left-back intensifying.

Ross, however, started him against the Staggies and praised his performance with the player delivering a fine assist for Kyle Magennis.

It was a decision welcomed by MacLeod.

“I think it is so important because these things can’t go on forever,” the Hibs 1991 Skol Cup winning captain told Sky Sports. “You can’t just keep on leaving him out just because somebody wants to sign him.

"I think you just have got to make sure you have your best XI on the pitch and I think the manager has managed to do that. It's given him a great lift.”

MacLeod saw enough of the player during his breakthrough season last campaign to be confident he could make the step up to the Premier League.

“Of course he could," he said. “The way he played last season, he works so hard all the time.

"I think if the money is right they can go and sell him. But when you are a manager you try to get him back into the club and keep him at the club because money doesn’t mean too much just now.”

Meanwhile, Hibs manager Jack Ross expects striker Kevin Nisbet to fit for Thursday’s match against Rijeka.

The star striker missed out against Ross County due to a dead leg picked up in the first leg, but will more than likely make the trip to Croatia.

“I’d be very very confident of him being ready for Thursday,” Ross said of Nisbet.

"It wasn’t a case of not risking him against Ross County. He just wasn’t ready to go.

"He took a nasty impact injury but he’ll hopefully train on Tuesday before we travel.”

