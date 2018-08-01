Hibs boss just waiting on paperwork for Thomas Agyepong deal

Have your say

Hibs boss Neil Lennon has confirmed that the club are close to signing Manchester City winger Thomas Agyepong on a season-long loan deal.

The 21-year-old Ghana internationalist has been on loan at Dutch clubs NAC Breda and FC Twente and is set to follow in the footsteps of City team-mate Brandon Barker, who spent last season at Easter Road on a temporary arrangement.

Lennon, who admitted talks aimed at bringing back SV Darmstadt 98 striker Jamie Maclaren are ongoing, said: “We are just waiting on the paperwork as Thomas has had his medical.

“He’ll be with us on a year’s loan. He’s very similar to Brandon, good with both feet, quick, good end product.

“He’s 21-years old, so he fits the profile.”