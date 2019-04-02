Hibs boss keen to give Fraser Murray more game-time in midfield

Hibs boss Paul Heckingbottom is hoping to give young midfielder Fraser Murray more game-time before the end of the season.

Heckingbottom has been pleased to get the chance to pitch the highly-regarded player into action as a substitute in each of Hibs’ last two matches – the victories over Motherwell and Livingston.

Murray had made just one first-team appearance this season prior to those matches – as a substitute in the Scottish Cup win over Elgin City – but Heckingbottom reckons the 19-year-old can increase his involvement in the coming weeks.

“I like Fraser,” said the manager. “When I first came in he was rehabbing because he had a groin problem and had been out so we were careful with his minutes on the pitch and in training.

“I would have had him on the bench earlier but I didn’t want to undo all of the good work the medical staff had done with him. I would have hated to chuck him in too early and he started getting sore again so it was important that we stuck to their plan. Hopefully now we’ll have him fit for the remainder of the season and hopefully he can get more minutes and force his way into a start.”