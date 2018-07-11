Hibs boss Neil Lennon bemoans ‘lack of common sense’ over touchline ban

Neil Lennon has bemoaned the touchline ban he was given after his now infamous “aeroplane celebration” during the 5-5 draw with Rangers on the final day of last season.

The Hibs head coach was hit with an additional one-game punishment on top of a suspended two-match ban, which took effect when he was charged with misconduct.

Lennon ran onto the pitch with his arms outstretched and ran about following Jamie Maclaren’s injury time equaliser at Easter Road.

Speaking today ahead of his side’s Europa League first round qualifier against NSI Runavik of the Faroe Islands, Lennon said: “I’m not happy with the ban.

“Obviously I had a suspension which I knew would kick in but the extra game, I thought common sense would have prevailed.”

In the aftermath of the incident, Lennon was sent to the stand and ushered down the tunnel by fourth official Bobby Madden, but said afterwards it was “worth it”, adding: “It was a spontaneous moment. A bit of fun.

“[It was] the last kick of a very good season so nobody should look too much into it.”

However, the Scottish FA took a dim view of Lennon’s actions and issued him with the one-game ban that triggered the two-match suspension. The Hibs head coach will have to watch his side’s matches at home to Motherwell and away to St Johnstone from the stand, while he will also be banned for the club’s opening Betfred Cup clash in mid-August.

Lennon claimed that he should avoid a ban because he was reacting to taunts from the Rangers fans.

He said: “They make it personal don’t they? You all hear it. They are singing sectarian songs at me. It’s just a little bit of ‘have some of that’. It was worth it. Trust me.

“I should not get a ban for that. I was just letting them know how pleased I was to get the equaliser. I enjoyed the moment. I was a big jumbo jet there.”