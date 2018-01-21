Hibs boss Neil Lennon: Good to see linesman do job properly

Hibs head coach Neil Lennon has reacted to Don Cowie’s late cup winner for Hearts by saying: “It was nice to see the linesman doing his job properly.”

The hosts earned their first win in ten games against their city rivals as Cowie flicked on a Christophe Berra header to clinch victory in the William Hill Scottish Cup fourth-round tie. Hibs midfielder John McGinn had attempted to clear the effort but officials spotted that the ball had gone in.

Lennon was left furious when an Oli Shaw ‘goal’ wasn’t given in a goalless Premiership clash at Tynecastle last month when replays showed the ball had clearly crossed the line .

Kevin Clancy and his officials got today’s call correct and Lennon said: “I’m just disappointed we lost in the manner in which we did – it was a very scrappy goal. It was nice to see the linesman doing his job properly on that side ...

“Maybe it’s a coincidence or not. It was great to see him (the linesman) up with play).”