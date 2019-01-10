Hibs boss Neil Lennon: Ryan Gauld signing ‘just a matter of time’

Hibs boss Neil Lennon has assuaged any fears fans may have over the signing of Ryan Gauld by insisting the player is definitely coming to Easter Road.

Gauld has been on the verge of agreeing a loan deal until the end of the season from Portuguese giants Sporting since late last week.

Ryan Gauld has had several loan stints since moving to Sporting from Dundee United in 2014. Picture: SNS

The transfer was expected to be completed on Tuesday but has been delayed as Hibs try to sort out the necessary paperwork.

Lennon insists everything is in place and the player will be free to join in with the rest of his new team-mates once the deal is completed.

He told STV Sport: “There’s still a little bit of paperwork to be done. Obviously he can’t train until that’s all confirmed but there’s no deep issue, it’s just a matter of time.

“There’ll be familiarity with some of the players and it’s good that he’s integrating quickly in this sort of environment. That’ll maybe help him settle into the club quicker than he normally would.

“The creativity is something that we lacked, there’s no question of that. And I’m pretty sure with what we’ve seen of him lately and what we know from the past, that Ryan will bring that.

“It’s definitely in that front third of the pitch that we’re hoping to improve. Losing Martin is a huge blow and it looks like it’s going to be for the season because rehabilitation is going to take a few months.

“A very important player we’ve lost on top of some other important players we’ve lost in the last six months.”