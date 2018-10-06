Hibs boss Neil Lennon says emphatic victory had been coming

Hibs boss Neil Lennon insists his side had been threatening to dish out a heavy defeat after watching his players put six past sorry Hamilton.

The Easter Road men never let up in front of goal all afternoon as efforts from Stevie Mallan (2), Martin Boyle, Emerson Hyndman, Florian Kamberi and an own goal from the unfortunate Matt Kilgallon, ensured it was a miserable day out in the Capital for Accies and their supporters.

For second-placed Hibs, however, it’s their fourth league victory on the trot and a win that sees them move to within two points of current Premiership leaders and Capital rivals Hearts, who play Rangers at Ibrox tomorrow afternoon.

The Hibees have responded emphatically since last month's 2-1 defeat to Livingston, scoring 13 goals while conceding just twice. Lennon's side now boast the best goal difference in the top flight.

"I’m very happy. We were outstanding but to be fair a result like that has been coming because we’ve been dominating games and creating a lot of chances," Lennon said afterwards. "I’m pleased we got what we deserved because we’ve been banging on the door for a few weeks to get an emphatic victory. There’s still things like picking the wrong pass but I can’t be overcritical of that. I’m very pleased with what I’m seeing.

"At 0-0 we needed our goalkeeper because we made a defensive error and he (Adam Bogdan) has made a great save so all in all we’re in a really good place.

"All we could do was win the game. Hearts have had a brilliant start but they're not my concern. We had a job to do here and slowly but surely it’s starting to take effect. We’re only eight games in and we’ve still got to play Celtic, Rangers and Hearts.

"We’re going to get tested a lot more over the next few weeks so I just hope all the players come back from the break fit and ready."

Mallan's brace took the former St Mirren midfielder's goal tally to nine so far, all of which have come from outside the penalty area. Lennon is understandably thrilled with the 22-year-old's contribution since joining from Barnsley in the summer.

"Mallan is a real enigma," he said. "I’ve never seen anyone hit a ball as consistently as well since the (Lubo) Moravcik days. He puts dip and bend on it 20 or 25 yards out and you’re disappointed if he doesn’t hit the target or work the goalkeeper. That’s nine goals he’s got from midfield already, which is exceptional at this stage of the season so we’re delighted with him. But they were all at it today and it was a complete team performance."

