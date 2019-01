Have your say

Hibs boss Neil Lennon has been suspended by the club following talks this afternoon.

It is understood that Lennon will not be in the dugout for Sunday’s Ladbrokes Premiership match at St Mirren.

Hibs have own two of the past 14 games and lie eighth in the Premiership.

The future of Lennon’s assistant coach, Garry Parker, is also unclear.

More to follow...