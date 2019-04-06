Hibs boss Paul Heckingbottom hails Daryl Horgan and praises team for standing up to Hearts challenge

Hibs head coach Paul Heckingbottom saluted the performance of Daryl Horgan after the Irishman's double gave the club their first derby victory at Tynecastle since 2013.

Horgan netted either side of the break after Peter Haring had headed Hearts ahead to move the Hibees above their city rivals in the Ladbrokes Premiership and keep up their charge for the European places.

His second goal in particular was a fine finish and the Hibs boss was pleased to see such a display from his winger.

"He's done well. He works his socks off," said Heckingbottom. "He was someone I knew a lot of anyway as we watched him a lot in Ireland. We were looking at him when we were at Barnsley, but we couldn't afford him.

"I like Daryl and his game. His understanding is good, he knows his role. He'll get the plaudits today because he scored the goals. Probably the one real moment of quality in the game was the second goal. Looking back over his performances before that, he's been doing really well."

Heckingbottom also praised his team's character in standing up to Hearts physicality and aerial bombardment.

"I'm delighted," added Heckingbottom. "I'm so pleased with lots of things. We stood up to the challenge - it was obvious with the height of them compared to us so we knew we'd have to stand up to that. Apart from the goal, we did superbly all game and we were able to hurt them as well. We have to be able to show both sides of the game."