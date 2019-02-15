Hibs boss Paul Heckingbottom wants ‘top-two form’ to achieve his first goal

Paul Heckingbottom has admitted Hibs will have to produce “top three, top-two form” if they are to achieve his first goal of finishing in the top half of the Ladbrokes Premiership.

The new Easter Road head coach will take charge of the Capital club for the first time against Hamilton tomorrow, his side five points adrift of St Johnstone in sixth place and with only eight matches remaining before the split. Motherwell, meantime, are a point ahead with the same target in mind. Asked what he was looking for, the former Barnsley and Leeds United boss said: “Short term, to win games and push for top six. If you are going to do that your form has to be top three, top two. We have two teams to overhaul in front of us in a short space of time. Can it be done? One hundred per cent.

“It needs to be the form that we are looking for as long-term form so that next season we can be even higher. That’s how I am looking at it – attack the league in the way we are going to do it.

“If we get the success we are after straight away, we have a great chance. But, if not, the standards won’t change because we need that form for next season. There’s obviously a massive cup tie [a Scottish Cup quarter-final at home to Celtic on Saturday, March 2] in there as well, a big opportunity for the players.

“There’s all to play for, a lot of exciting games ahead to start putting markers down for how we want to work going forward.”