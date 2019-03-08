Hibs boss Paul Heckingbottom: We could have beaten Rangers in the end

Hibs boss Paul Heckingbottom has hailed his players for the way they dug in to come from behind to clinch a battling point in the 1-1 draw with Rangers.

And, he claimed, his players could have even gone on to win the match. Heckingbottom admitted that while the Ibrox club only had a Daniel Candeias to show for their first-half efforts, Rangers could easily have “been away with it” but for his side’s dogged resistance.

Their efforts paid off as Flo Kamberi celebrated his 24th birthday with his 13th goal of the season, the Swiss striker turning home a cross from Marc McNulty before Hibs ended the game with ten men, Darren McGregor having picked up a second yellow card in added-on time.

A delighted Heckingbottom said: “We had to show everything first half. Rangers were very good, they have pace, moved the ball about quickly and got into some good areas.

“But the blocks, the defending was top drawer. Ofir [Marciano] made one good save but, apart from that, the players had to dig in. Otherwise, they would have been away with it. We had to change things otherwise it would have been two or three. Credit to the players, we threw a shape at them we have not been working on. We had the better chances. Rangers were still good but our goalkeeper did not have a save to make because the defending was top drawer while we had some good looks at Allan McGregor. We could have been sitting greedy getting the three points.”