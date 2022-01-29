Hibs boss Shaun Maloney explains decision to leave Rocky Bushiri out of team to face Livingston

The Belgian centre-back impressed in the midweek draw against Motherwell at Fir Park but has been named among the substitutes for the visit of the West Lothian side on Scottish Premiership duty – one of four changes to Maloney’s line-up.

"With Rocky, we have to manage him. He’s done incredibly well for us. He didn’t play a lot of football for a long time so we just have to manage him slightly,” the Hibs boss explained.

"There’s no injury, he’s on the bench, and he will be fully ready for Tuesday [against Hearts].

Sign up to our Hibs football newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rocky Bushiri has been named on the bench despite an impressive performance in midweek against Motherwell

"With the other players; again, it’s about managing the squad. The period we’re in, and the next period, is quite tough and we have some new players, and just some tactical decisions further up the pitch.”

Acknowledging the threat posed by David Martindale’s side, Maloney continued: “Livingston can be really aggressive and they attack really quickly, so it’ll be a difficult game but a challenge that we’re looking forward to.

"It’s a little bit drier [than Wednesday night] but despite the blustery conditions we have to play even more. We have to adapt – it’s the same conditions for both teams.

"I want to see my side enjoying the ball; being really aggressive and brave in the final third, and to try to create as much as we can.

"We try in every game to dominate the opponent in and out of possession. I’m hopeful that it will be as good a performance as Wednesday and we take our chances.”

Message from the editor