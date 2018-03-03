Hibs boss targeting top-three finish and Europa place

Neil Lennon has challenged Hibs to secure a European place by finishing in the top three of the Premiership.

The Easter Road side are just four points behind third-placed Aberdeen and ten points behind second-placed Rangers with a game in hand. Having beaten both of those sides last month, Lennon sees no reason why his newly-promoted team can’t overtake at least one of them over the remaining two months of the season and claim a Europa League qualification place.

“Our aim is now to try and break into the top three with ten games to go,” Lennon said.

“We’re further ahead than where I expected to be at this stage of the season. Earlier on, I was thinking we should be capable of getting the top six, but it was a case of ‘how far we can go into the top six, who knows?’ Now we’re looking to challenge for second or third place, which is a huge step up.

“At this phase of the season, we are still in with a shout of second place and we certainly have a great chance of finishing third, so that is going to be hammered home to the players between now and the end of the season.”

Lennon would take immense satisfaction from seeing his team cast as one of the most consistent in the country on their first season back in the top flight.

“European football is a realistic target for us and that’s what we must aim for from here on in,” the manager told Hibs TV. “We can’t win a trophy this season but I think getting into Europe would be just as good in terms of showing us to be one of the most consistent teams in the country. That’s exactly what I want from Hibs.”