Hibs boss wary of Spartans

A whopping 18 points separates Capital rivals Hibs Ladies and Spartans Women ahead of their SWPL 1 clash at Ainslie Park tomorrow.

The Hibees are undefeated and sit three points off reigning champions Glasgow City in second – although they do have a game in hand.

Spartans, meanwhile, have had a torrid time of late and remain bottom having registered just one win so far this term.

However, Hibs head coach Grant Scott is aware that, in their latest match six days ago, Spartans gave City a run for their money before succumbing to a 3-1 defeat.

“Last weekend they put on a strong defensive display with what looked like a couple of individual errors costing them dear,” Scott said.

“From our side it was pleasing to have another clean sheet last week (5-0 against Rangers). The unsung girls at the back have been terrific recently defending well, building play and allowing the attacking players to do their stuff high up the pitch with confidence.

“We’re high in confidence at the moment but that guarantees nothing so we’ll need another disciplined and sharp performance as we look to gain the three points going into the international break.

“We’re carrying a few injuries again so will be assessing the squad to give everyone a chance to play.”

Meanwhile in SWPL 2, Hearts could close the gap on second-placed Kilmarnock to two points with victory at Rugby Park, while Edinburgh University Hutchison Vale host Central Girls Academy at Peffermill.