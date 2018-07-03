Hibs braced for further bids for midfield star John McGinn

Hibs were today bracing themselves for further bids for Scotland midfielder John McGinn after knocking back a £1.5 million offer from Celtic.

McGinn is entering the final year of his Easter Road contract and has already been the subject of failed approaches by Ipswich Town and Nottingham Forest.

Derby County and Birmingham City have also been credited with an interest in the 22-year-old and may make moves of their own now Celtic have made known their desire to sign the former St Mirren man.

Hoops boss Brendan Rodgers has spoken previously about his admiration of McGinn and Hibs will fully expect Celtic, where the player’s grandfather Jack was once chairman, to come back with an improved offer.

New St Mirren boss Alan Stubbs, who signed McGinn for Hibs, will also be closely watching developments with the Paisley club due a hefty 30 per cent of any deal struck, that agreement pivotal when he came to Easter Road in 2015.

It heralds an anxious time for Hibs supporters with McGinn’s fellow midfielder Dylan McGeouch having signed for English League One side Sunderland despite the strenuous efforts made to persuade him to stay in the Capital.