Roberto Martinez believes former right-hand man Shaun Maloney will be a big hit at Hibs

The 38-year-old left Martinez's coaching staff to take the reins at Easter Road earlier this month, signing a three-and-a-half year deal.

Maloney worked alongside the former Everton and Wigan boss for three years with the Red Devils and Martinez has backed his former right-hand man to make an impression in Scotland.

He told the PA news agency: "I'm really looking forward to seeing what he can change in the next 18 months because I know he can bring a different approach to Scottish football with the ideas of working in international football.

"It's going to be good for Hibs and the development of Scottish football.

"He has really strong values; he doesn't just want to manage a team and win games, he wants to build a football club, the philosophy, develop the players and have a long-term vision for recruitment. He is ready.

"It has been fantastic to have him working with the team for three years. He is someone I knew as a player and that transformation to become an ultra-dedicated coach was fantastic.”

Martinez was keen to hang on to Maloney, especially with the 2022 World Cup on the horizon.

"The reality is he got really intrigued by the project. Once he met the owner and CEO he believed in the project and long-term future of the club,” he added.

Maloney took six points from his first two matches in charge as Hibs recorded victories over Aberdeen and Dundee United before the rearranged winter break, and Martinez l Maloney’s decision to leaave Belgium will stand him in good stead with his new squad.

"It's an important moment for the players and everyone to see someone who is happy to turn down the opportunity to coach at a World Cup because he is so dedicated,” he explained.

"It got to a point where he could not turn the opportunity down. We loved his work so much, we know he is ready and we will support him from a distance.