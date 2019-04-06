Hibs captain David Gray gives update on new contract situation

David Gray has given Hibs fans a pre-derby boost by confirming that he expects to extend his time at Easter Road beyond the summer.

The popular captain’s current deal is due to expire at the end of the season but he is hopeful that a new agreement will be reached in the coming weeks.

Gray, who is approaching the end of his fifth year at Hibs, earned legendary status when he headed the stoppage-time winner against Rangers in the 2016 Scottish Cup final, and supporters are eager to see him commit his future to the club.

The 30-year-old right-back revealed ahead of today’s showdown with Hearts at Tynecastle that talks to that effect are under way and progressing well.

“Hopefully it’s close to being resolved,” said Gray. “I’ve been focusing on staying fit and winning games of football.

But I’ve made it clear I’ve no intention of leaving this club. I love playing for this club and I love everything about it. Hopefully I can get it sorted soon.”

Gray is enjoying being a key member of a resurgent Hibs team under Paul Heckingbottom after having his season interrupted by an injury that sidelined him for almost three months at the end of 2018.

“I felt I started the season well until I got injured in October,” he said. “It was probably my own fault, I pushed myself to get back. I probably didn’t show the injury the respect it needed at the time.

“That set me back but I’m feeling good and I’ve played 12 games in a row. I want to get to the end of the season and stay fit and healthy but more importantly I want the results to keep going the way they have been going because that makes you feel a lot better.”