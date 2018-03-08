Hibs central defender Paul Hanlon awarded testimonial

Hibs have announced that long-serving defender Paul Hanlon is to enjoy a testimonial year.

Now 28, Hanlon made his debut under Mixu Paatelainen as a 17-year-old, playing in a 3-0 Scottish Cup win over Inverness Caledonian Thistle in 2008. He has since gone on to make 335 appearances for the Easter Road club.

Hanlon made his debut against Inverness in 2008

Hanlon said: “I’m delighted to receive a testimonial. Starting off as a 16-year-old leaving school it’s something I could only dream of – playing for the club I supported for so many years.

“Pulling on the strip is something I’m so proud to do every week, and hopefully I can continue to do that for many years to come.

“We’ve got a lot to play for between now and the end of the season and everyone is focused on finishing as high up the table as possible, but when the time comes it’ll be nice to reflect on the last ten years.”

George Craig, Hibs’ head of football operations, said: “Paul has lived the highs and the lows at Hibs over a number of years and fully deserves all the praise that comes his way.”

Hanlon’s testimonial committee will now set to work planning a number of events but the player has already requested that part of the proceeds be donated to charity.