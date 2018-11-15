Hibs’ Charalampos Mavrias on prospect of first team debut

Charalampos Mavrias believes regular games for Hibs’ Development Squad can help him reach full fitness as he targets a first team debut.

The five-times capped Greek defender joined the Capital club in October but is yet to make his first team bow, despite an injury to David Gray limiting Neil Lennon’s options on the right side of defence.

Charalampos Mavrias says his fitness levels are improving. Picture: SNS Group

He has, however, featured in a friendly match against Dundee in which he registered an assist, and was part of the defence that kept a clean sheet in the SPFL Reserve Cup match at Kilmarnock earlier this week.

The former Sunderland and Panathinaikos full back told Hibs TV that he is “getting his rhythm back” after a lengthy period without a competitive match.

He said: “It’s very important that I got a few games with the Reserves as they have helped me a lot.

“I played in the last two games and it is good for my fitness and getting my rhythm back because I had not played a full game in a long time and got that in my legs.

“Slowly, I am feeling the development in my fitness and my condition, which is the most important thing.”

Mavrias, who had spells with Karlsruher and Fortuna Dusseldorf in Germany, before joining Croatian side Rijeka last year, is working hard in training in the hopes of getting the nod for the senior squad in the near future.

“I am trying to improve everything that I need to improve on so that I can help the team when I get my chance,” he added.

“My team-mates are all really friendly. Straight away I felt that I had become part of the family – this is all because of the lads.

“They help me in training and also outside if I need something. Everyone has been available for me and it’s been great.”