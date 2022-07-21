Hibs charged by SPFL for fielding suspended player in Premier Sports Cup

Sign up to our Hibs football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Easter Road side would be eliminated from the competition ahead of Saturday’s final round of fixtures if found guilty at a hearing later on Thursday.

Elgin City were handed a 3-0 defeat against Ayr United earlier in the tournament for fielding an illegible player and the same outcome would likely happen to Hibs.

If so, it would leave them on six points in Group D. Having completed their group games already, Hibs would be unable to catch Falkirk on seven points as group winners, while Queen’s Park’s match with Hamilton in Group H guarantees that at least three other second-place teams will finish with a higher points total. The three best runners-up advance along with the eight group winners to join Scotland’s five European representatives in Round 2.

Hibs defender Rocky Bushiri was booked in prior matches against Falkirk and Bonnyrigg Rose. Picture: SNS

It is believed Rocky Bushiri is the player in question after picking up yellow cards in the matches against both Falkirk and Bonnyrigg Rose.

In Annex C, Section 4 of the Scottish FA Suspensions for Player’s in Men’s Football rulebook, it states an automatic one-match suspension is “effective immediately” in the next match of the same competition after the “accumulation of two cautionable offences in the Betfred Cup [now Premier Sports Cup]”. Caution totals are reset following the group stages and prior to the semi-finals.

In a brief statement released by Hibs, the club said “the details will be discussed confidentially and an outcome will be reached” by the end of play on Thursday.

