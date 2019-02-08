Hibs chief Leeann Dempster reveals which young player is one of the best in Europe

Hibs chief executive Leeann Dempster believes that in Oli Shaw the club have one of the best young players in the whole of Europe.

• READ MORE: Hibs chief executive Leeann Dempster hits back at claims club is in turmoil

Oli Shaw has scored twice in his last three outings. Picture: SNS/Rob Casey

Speaking to HibsTV the CEO paid tribute to the work done by the Hibs academy with Shaw, Ryan Porteous, Lewis Allan and Sean Mackie all featuring for the first team this season.

Dempster name checked 20-year-old Shaw and Porteous, 19, as key individuals who have emerged this season to become key first-team players.

The latter will miss the rest of the season following an injury picked up last month, while the former has netted seven goals this campaign.

“Ryan Porteous is a fantastic young player, brilliant young individual. He’s had a setback this year. Ryan probably isn’t feeling as positive as might but he has played 20, 21 games in the first team. That’s a lot for a young player.

“He will come back stronger and we’ve had to say that to him, ‘you will come back stronger, use this time to make yourself better in other ways.

“Oli Shaw, two goals two games (before Celtic), fantastic. Absolutely one of the best players, certainly in his age group, in Europe. We’re excited about having him at the club. And, again that is the support we have had in the background.”

Dempster has been enthused by the work of the club’s director of football George Craig for getting the very best out of the academy and always striving to do more.

“I think you are starting to see this work that has came through the academy, the intense work that George and Eddie (May) and the other coaches have put in.

“I have to mention George. George is a driving force behind the academy, whether it be the extra support for the players, the extra emphasis helping them with their lifestyles, making sure he pushes me everyday to get more support for the academy, getting the right people working there and to make sure you give these young players every opportunity and we’re starting to see that.”

Join our Facebook group Our Edinburgh to share images and news from and around the Capital