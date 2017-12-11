Hibs claim impressive stat after 2-2 draw with Celtic

After Sunday’s fightback against Celtic, Hibs can now claim an impressive statistic in relation to Brendan Rodgers’ side.

The Hoops have conceded just 12 goals domestically this season - 10 in the league and two in the Betfred Cup.

Efe Ambrose sees his shot hit the back of the net against Celtic. Picture: SNS Group

And of that number, 50 per cent were scored by Hibs.

An Anthony Stokes penalty and Oli Shaw’s first senior goal for Hibs were the only two goals Celtic conceded in the League Cup, as the two sides met in the last four with Celtic running out 4-2 winners at Hampden.

John McGinn’s brace at Parkhead along with Shaw’s second goal for Hibs and Efe Ambrose’s strike during yesterday’s 2-2 draw at Easter Road put Neil Lennon’s side on six goals scored against Celtic this season.

Hibs are also the only Scottish side to have scored more than one goal against Celtic in a single match this season - and have managed it on three separate occasions.

The other goals Celtic have conceded came against Hearts, Hamilton, St Johnstone, Kilmarnock and Motherwell, on two separate occasions.

Esmael Goncalves scored in the season’s curtain raiser as Hearts lost 4-1 at Celtic Park, while Alex Gogic netted for Hamilton in Celtic’s 4-1 win at the SuperSeal Stadium.

Steven MacLean and Jordan Jones scored for St Johnstone and Kilmarnock respectively, both in 1-1 draws while Mikael Lustig put through his own net in another 1-1 draw between Celtic and Motherwell at Fir Park.

Elliot Frear, meanwhile, was on the scoresheet for Motherwell in Celtic’s 5-1 home win over the Steelmen earlier this month.