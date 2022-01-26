Hibs clarify club's position on Easter Road amid fans' fears over stadium move

A survey sent out to supporters in conjunction with the University of Edinburgh’s Sport Academy contained a number of questions about the importance of the ground to fans, how important Leith was, and the importance of the wider city of Edinburgh.

A 12-part multiple choice question about Easter Road itself appears to have sparked fears among some sections of the fanbase that the club was attempting to gauge opinion about relocating from the ground that has been home to the Capital club in some form or another since 1893.

Fans were asked to rate a number of statements in terms of importance, including what the stadium meant to them, and whether or not they could do the things they do at Easter Road at another stadium.

Sign up to our Hibs football newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A general view of Easter Road stadium

But the club’s Commercial Director Greg McEwan has clarified the nature of the questions, saying: “There are no plans at all to move from Easter Road stadium.

"It’s an in-depth, independent survey that covers a wide range of topics. Moving from Easter Road is not a project we are looking at.

"There’s absolutely no intention to move away from Easter Road. The survey is very wide-ranging and will help shape a number of things, but a move isn’t one of them.”

The survey also asked supporters for their thoughts on safe standing returning to grounds in Scotland and wanted to know what Hibs were doing well and in which areas they could improve.

Message from the editor