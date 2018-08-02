‘Hibs class’: supporters react to club paying for fans’ hotel

Have your say

Hibs have been showered in praise from fans after the club showed their immense generosity by paying for a group of fans’ accommodation in Greece.

• READ MORE: Hibs pay for fans’ hotel to ‘compensate for Greek charter chaos’

Hibernian CEO Leeann Dempster came in for praise after the club paid for fans' accomodation. Picture: SNS/Ross Parker

A number of supporters had planned to back the team in Greece for the crucial Europa League second round qualifying second-leg only for their plans to be thrown into turmoil after the chartered airline supplier pulled out of the trip.

In the aftermath of the cancellation Hibs chief executive Leeann Dempster said the club would create “special matchday experience” for the group of around 50 fans at the next home match.

Some of the group, however, managed to arrange alternative flights and accommodation to make the match against Asteras Tripolis with Hibs leading 3-2 from the first-leg. And they were overwhelmed when they discovered that the club had paid for their hotel.

Kenny Wales took to Twitter to express his surprise, delight and pride: “Turn up to the hotel and @HibsOfficial have paid the hotel as a sorry for the charter being cancelled. That’s hibs class.”

On seeing the story many fans were equally proud of the club’s actions.

John JC Chalmers: “There’s class then there’s Hibs class.”

@Bingbud: “Terrific gesture from the club.”

Gary Aitchison: “What a tremendous gesture from the club. Leeann and the board are bonding something very special between the fans and Hibernian FC.”

@Brendhan1875 channelled Aretha Franklin: RESPECT!!!!!

@AckeyGraham: “@HibsOfficial Paying hotel for fans who didn’t make their original chapter flight. Great gesture and #hibsclass.”

@Parsmanmurie: “I’m thinking shocked isn’t really an accurate adjective to describe their feelings. Over the moon and pished is probably closer to the truth.”

@Kaiserclem: “Well done @HibsOfficial and @LeeannDempster our club has come on leaps and bounds since the dark days.”

Marc Swan: “A big gesture from Edinburgh’s BIG club, now just need the team to drive us on to more European success. Group stages await!”

• READ MORE: Fans see dream trip to Greece cancelled as Hibs charter pulls out

Fans held Hibs as an example of how clubs should treat fans:

@centralscrutin2: “proper treatment of fans....”

Tyler Lovatt: “All clubs should look after fans like that. Wont have cost them too much either.”

Malcolm Tough: “A shining example to other Scottish clubs especially the wee team. Good on Leanne Dempster once again.”

@jimmci51: “Brilliant. Classy move from hibs. Treating fans not just as customers but the lifeblood supporters are. Huge kudos #hibernian”

Even Hearts fans recognised the gesture:

Daryl Johnston: “that’s class and im a jambo fairplay”

Mark Sayers: “I’m a jambo but that’s a great gesture from the club. Well played”

Amoruso Lets It Run Podcast: “Fair play to the club”

Adrian Macgillivray: “I’m a Big Jambo and in the Foundation, good on hibs for making the gesture, I hope u Qualify. HMFC the Big Team.”

• READ MORE: Neil Lennon: Hotel and flight drama far from ideal for Hibs

Join our Facebook group Our Edinburgh to share images and news from and around the Capital