Hibs 'closing in on Kyle McClelland deal' as former Rangers kid U-turns on England move

The Northern Ireland Under-21 internationalist was linked with a host of English clubs including West Ham, Cardiff City, Huddersfield, and Sheffield United, but has opted to stay in Scotland to work with Lee Johnson at Easter Road.

According to The Sun, he will reportedly sign a long-term deal while the Light Blues are not due any fee for the player but will scoop a percentage of any future transfer fee.

He had a spell on loan at Falkirk during the 2021/22 campaign and captained David McCallum’s Rangers B team in the Lowland League last season, scoring twice and prior to that played a key role in the Gers under-18 league-winning side.

He began his career with Kilmarnock Portland before being picked up by Rangers at the age of seven and has been capped by Northern Ireland at under-17, under-19, and under-21 level.

McClelland impressed for Rangers B last term but is said to have turned down the offer of a new deal – and with fellow centre-back Leon King seemingly ahead of him in the pecking order, the 20-year-old left in order to find first-team football elsewhere.

Kyle McClelland in action for Rangers B against Celtic B