Hibs closing in on signing of former Hearts defender Demetri Mitchell

The former Hearts player, who can play either at full-back or on the wing, was left out of his club’s victory over Millwall in the English Championship on Saturday with speculation surrounding his future.

Reports stating Mitchell travelled north to Edinburgh for a medical on Friday are wide of the mark, though Hibs remain confident a permanent deal will be concluded for the 25-year-old as negotiations continue.

Mitchell signed for Blackpool in 2020 following his release from Manchester United following 13 years at the English football giants. After starting at left-back he was soon switched to the right-wing where he’s predominantly played since the beginning of 2021.

Demetri Mitchell had two spells at Hearts on loan from Manchester United. Picture: SNS

The England youth international had two spells at Edinburgh rivals Hearts. He impressed in an 11-game run in the second half of the 2017-18 season, including scoring a cracking goal in a Scottish Cup victory over St Johnstone, but failed to maintain that form the following campaign as an injury-ravaged team dropped down the table following a lightning quick start under ex-Tynecastle boss Craig Levein. Injury ultimately ended both of his stints in Gorgie early.

If Hibs are able to conclude a deal for his services he will become the Easter Road side’s sixth signing of the January transfer window. Chris Mueller joined following his pre-contract signing in the summer and was soon followed by Harry Clarke, Rocky Bushiri, Ewan Henderson and Elias Melkersen, though the latter is still waiting on a work permit to play in Scottish football.

