Hibs coach: We’ll need to sign new players in January

Garry Parker admits Hibs are in desperate need of January reinforcements after their run without a victory was extended to seven matches.

The confidence-shorn Easter Road side remain eighth in the Premiership following the 2-2 draw at home to second-bottom St Mirren.

Management are losing patience with their underperforming players and Parker explained that they will look to refresh the squad when the transfer window opens next month.

“We’re going to have to do something in January,” said the assistant manager. “We need to keep going just now and then bring some players in in January, definitely. You can see it’s needed.”

Hibs had to come from behind twice against the Buddies, with second-half goals from academy graduates Oli Shaw and Ryan Porteous drawing them level. They never really looked like grabbing a win, however, and Parker admits he’s concerned by the lack of productivity of some of the team’s key men. “It’s frustrating but what can you do?” he said.

“Some people are not turning up, not performing for us. They know they aren’t, the punters know they aren’t and they’ve got to do better. We’ve got to turn it round as soon as possible. I can’t keep saying it. It’s got to happen. We’ve got a tough game at Hamilton on Saturday but the only way to turn it round is to try and get three points.”

Hibs fell behind after six minutes to a sensational goal from Adam Hammill, who lobbed Adam Bogdan from his own half. Saints’ second came from an Efe Ambrose own goal. “It’s just frustrating,” said Parker. “They scored a wonder goal – you’ve got to accept that. But when we got back to 1-1, I thought we’d kick on and win the game. Mistake again, we gave away a free-kick, they score. We got it back again and you’re thinking ‘can we win the game?’ But at the moment it doesn’t look like it.”

This was the third time in succession that Parker had carried out pre or post-match media duties instead of Neil Lennon. “Neil’s dealing with what he’s got to deal with so it’s my turn,” said Parker by way of explanation. “When he’s ready, he’ll speak.”