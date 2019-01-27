Hibs coaches name team for Premiership match against St Mirren

Hibs coaches Eddie May and Grant Murray have named their team to face St Mirren at the Simple Digital Arena this afternoon.

Florian Kamberi has retained his place in the side. The Swiss striker has been at the centre of reports following the suspension of head coach Neil Lennon on Friday evening, where after another fiery exchange with the Northern Irishman at Hibs’ East Mains training ground, the 23-year-old frontman was ready to quit the club after gathering his belongings from his locker. It’s understood almost every first-team player was criticised by the manager, but not for the first time this season, Kamberi bore the brunt of it.

Chief executive Leeann Dempster was forced to intervene and that led to the suspension of the former Celtic and Bolton Wanderers manager. His assistant Garry Parker will also be absent in the dugout in Paisley.

Hibs: Marciano, Gray (c), Whittaker, Hanlon, Bartley, Horgan, Slivka, Gauld, Mallan, Kamberi, McGregor. Subs: Dabrowski, Nelom, Shaw, Murray, Omeonga, Mackie, Allan.

St Mirren: Hladky, P.McGinn, Baird, Popescu, Erhahon, S.McGinn, Dreyer, Lyons, Tansey, McAllister, Jackson. Subs: Holmes, Ferdinand, Flynn, Glover, Braedner, Jamieson.