Hibs compile dossier on Asteras Tripolis after spy trip to Poland

Hibs have built up a detailed dossier on Europa League rivals Asteras Tripolis even although the Greek Superleague isn’t due to get underway until the end of next month.

In fact, fixtures for the forthcoming season won’t be announced until Monday, four days after Asteras face Neil Lennon’s side at Easter Road in the first leg of the second qualifying round of the competition.

But the Capital club took advantage of their opponents travelling to Poland for a pre-season training camp to have academy coach Gareth Evans spy on them,

The former Hibs striker was able to watch Asteras play three matches in little more than a week as coach Savvas Pantelides gave members of his 29-strong squad a run-out.

Asteras, who clinched their place in this season’s Europa League on the final day of last season with a 2-0 win away to Panaitaolikos to finish fifth in their league, impressed during their visit to Poland. They opened a three-match programme with a 2-1 win over MKS Drutex Bytovia Bytow in the little village of Gniewino in the north of Poland before moving on to defeat Lechia Gdansk in their Stadion Energa and then returning to the Stadion Gotis in Gniewino where they enjoyed a 2-1 vicory against Israeli club Hapoel Ra’anana. Nevertheless, Hibs boss Neil Lennon will hope the fact his side have now enjoyed two competitive matches – albeit against NSI Runavik, the part-timers from the Faroe Islands – will give his side the edge both tomorrow night and the return leg in Asteras’ 7616-capacity Theodoros Kolokotronis Stadium seven days later.