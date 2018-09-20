Hibs complete signing of Dutch defender Miquel Nelom

Hibs have completed the signing of Dutch defender Miquel Nelom.

The left-back, 27, has signed on an initial one-year deal and has joined up with Neil Lennon’s squad ahead of Saturday’s Premiership trip to Dundee.

Nelom started his career with Excelsior before joining Feyenoord in 2011. He spent seven years with the Rotterdam club, playing 127 times. He played for Sparta Rotterdam on loan last season before becoming a free agent.

He won two international caps for the Netherlands during his spell at Feyenoord on the country’s tour of Asia in 2013, appearing against Indonesia and China.

The player had previously been linked with moves to several English Championship clubs but a move failed to materialise.

Nelom, who will wear the No.18 jersey for Hibs, will provide competition to Lewis Stevenson for the left-back position.

He becomes the ninth summer signing at Easter Road following the captures of Stevie Mallan, Florian Kamberi, Daryl Horgan and Mark Milligan, plus loan players Adam Bogdan, Emerson Hyndman, Thomas Agyepong and Jamie Maclaren.

Nelom said: “It feels great. I am happy to be here and to have the opportunity to start at Hibernian.

“My first impression of the manager is that he is very enthusiastic. I also saw him as a player at Celtic and I know a bit about him as a manager. I’m sure he will be a good manager for me.”