Hibs have condemned the supporter who appeared to racially abuse Hearts defender Clevid Dikamona in tonight’s Edinburgh derby.

A fan was caught on television seeming to launch an inappropriate outburst towards the Congolese.

Clevid Dikamona appeared to be the subject of a racial jibe.

A Hibs spokesperson said: “The club will do everything we can to identify the individual concerned and we will take the appropriate action. It’s unacceptable.”