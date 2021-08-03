Hibs confirm capacity for Premiership clash with Ross County - and how fans can get tickets

Hibs have announced the capacity for the match with Ross County. (Photo by Ross Parker / SNS Group)

Easter Road will host 5,600 for its first league match of the season, the club have confirmed.

it is the same capacity as for Thursday's Conference League qualifier against Czech side Rijeka after the City of Edinburgh Council granted an extra 900 tickets.

The announcement on Tuesday from the Scottish Government regarding restrictions means clubs will continue to apply for permission for increased capacities.

Despite restrictions easing, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon revealed that for large-scale outdoor events, special dispensation will have to be granted for crowds of more than 5,000.

Tickets for the Ross County game will be allocated by an opt-in ballot system which opened on Tuesday afternoon and closes at 3pm on Thursday, August 5.

Only season-ticket holders for this campaign can apply.

Hibs TV will be showing live coverage of the game which is a 3pm kick-off on Sunday due to the club’s European commitments.

