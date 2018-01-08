Hibs confirm loan signing of Darmstadt striker Jamie Maclaren

Hibs have confirmed the signing of Australian striker Jamie Maclaren on a loan deal until the end of the season.

The Melbourne-born forward, who had been linked with Hearts, joins from German second tier side SV Darmstadt 98 and has already flown out to the Easter Road side’s winter training camp in Portugal.

Darmstadt boss Dirk Schuster had already confirmed Maclaren’s switch, telling the German media at the weekend: “I hope this turns out to be a good move for him and that he can draw attention to himself for the World Cup.

“Hopefully he will help Australia in the summer and then come to back us a better player.”

The 24-year-old represented Scotland at Under-19 level thanks to his father Donald, but switched allegiance to Australia, and has played five times for the Socceroos.

He featured more than 30 times for Australia at Under-20 and Under-23 level, scoring 18 goals in total.

Maclaren said: “I am delighted to be joining Hibs for the rest of the season.

“I’ve spoken to Neil Lennon and he has high hopes for the second half of the season, and hopefully I can contribute to that.

“It’s a big few months for me personally with the World Cup on the horizon, so I’m very motivated to get some goals and hopefully force my way in to the final squad for Russia.”

Maclaren scored 40 goals in 53 appearances for A-League side Brisbane Roar, and has also had spells with Perth Glory and Blackburn Rovers.

He quit Australia to join Darmstadt in the summer but has been limited to just eight appearances for Die Lilien this season.