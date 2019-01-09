Hibs confirm Martin Boyle to miss rest of season through injury

Martin Boyle is expected to miss the remainder of the season after undergoing surgery, Hibs have confirmed.

READ MORE - Hibs winger Martin Boyle posts injury update on social media

Martin Boyle, left, is expected to miss the rest of the season. Picture: SNS

The winger was injured while on international duty with Australia after coming on as a second half substitute in his adopted nation’s final warm-up match in their preparations for the Asian Cup.

Though he didn’t suffer a cruciate ligament injury in his knee, as initially feared, his recovery time is still expected to see him miss the remainder of the 2018/19 campaign.

The club wrote in a tweet: “The knee injury sustained by Martin Boyle on international duty is, unfortunately, likely to keep him out for the rest of the season. Martin underwent surgery this morning and we look forward to seeing him back in action for pre-season.”

Earlier on Wednesday the 25-year-old posted an update to his Instagram account which showed his left leg in a hospital bed, confirming that he needed surgery.

This is a further blow for manager Neil Lennon, who had hoped Boyle would be out for a maximum of 12 weeks.

Hibs have already lost Efe Ambrose this January after the Nigerian activated a clause in his contract which allowed him to leave the club once the window opened.

Boyle joins Lewis Stevenson, Thomas Agyepong and goalkeepers Ross Laidlaw and Ofir Marciano on the sidelines.