Hibs confirm 'outstanding candidate' Ben Kensell as chief executive to help take club to 'next level'

Hibs have appointed Ben Kinsell as the club's new chief executive. Picture: Alan Rennie

After seven years at Norwich City, Kinsell has swapped the chief operating officer position at the Premier League side for Easter Road, replacing Leann Dempster who is now at Queen’s Park.

He was an important figure at Carrow Road, helping the club reach record-breaking levels in their commercial activities before overseeing a restructuring of the Canaries and working with a sporting director.

Kinsell has vast experience with previous roles in the commercial teams at Arsenal and Charlton, while also being involved with Wimbledon, the British Grand Prix and Royal Ascot.

Sign up to our Hibs football newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Chairman Ron Gordon’s ambitious plans sold him on a move to Hibs as he aims to help take the club to the "next level”.

“I spent seven happy and successful years at Norwich, and it was not an easy decision to leave after securing promotion again with the club in a stable and settled place post-covid," Kinsell told the Hibs website.

“However, I was ready for a new challenge and as soon as I was made aware of the opportunity at Hibernian I knew it was where I wanted to be. To lead this incredible club as CEO, with the phenomenal support and passionate fanbase it has, along with the ambitious plans that Ron shared with me, it was exciting from the moment we met.

“Hibernian is an historic club, with real tradition and tremendous potential for even greater success in the future. It’s our job to ensure we take it to that next level. I am incredibly honoured to be given the opportunity and will work relentlessly to ensure we can be the best we can be.

“I look forward to working with the teams at Hibernian Training Centre and Easter Road to deliver real success with everyone pulling together in the same direction.

“It’s also important to have a positive, open and collaborative relationship with the fans and I think that the future at Easter Road looks very bright. I can’t wait to hear the famous Sunshine on Leith sung by the supporters once we can get full capacities in attendance."

Gordon welcomed the key appointment, hailing Kinsell as the “outstanding candidate”.

“I am delighted to make this announcement,” he said. “Supporters know we have taken our time to get the right person, and once available to us, Ben was absolutely the outstanding candidate. I am very confident he will do a fantastic job in leading our plans to take Hibernian to the next level.

“Ben brings tremendous expertise in our industry, commercial nous and experience, superb contacts and a tremendous work ethic with a track record of delivering tangible success across many areas of the club. I very much look to supporting Ben as he takes us forward.