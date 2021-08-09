Hibs confirm unrestricted return of fans to Easter Road as club hints at big screen progress

Hibs fans at Easter Road prior to the Covid-19 pandemic

The City of Edinburgh Council has confirmed that spectators are no longer required to socially distance at the stadium, paving the way for the return of capacity crowds to the ground.

However, this weekend’s Premier Sports Cup clash against Kilmarnock will be restricted to a smaller capacity using just the East and Main Stands at the arena.

Pointing out that the limited capacity of just over 12,000 is “historically more than sufficient for the early rounds of the competition,” the reduced availability will allow the club to continue its programme of revamping the Famous Five and South Stands.

Sign up to our Hibs football newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hibs chief executive Ben Kensell said: “We are all really delighted to be able to welcome back our supporters. It is what everyone has been waiting for.

"While those fans who have attended our recent games have created a terrific atmosphere to spur the team on, we are looking forward to hearing what a full stadium can do.”

The recently-appointed CEO confirmed that all fans would be able to return by the end of the month, adding: “We are finishing off our programme of work in the North and South stands, and we expect to be able to accommodate all of our home support in their usual seats by the European play off match on August 26th if we are successful in Croatia this week, and certainly by the Livingston fixture scheduled for August 28th.”

The former Norwich City figurehead has also hinted that the much-vaunted big screens at Easter Road could be installed imminently.

Kensell continued: “Meantime I hope fans will really see that we are trying to create the best football experience in Scotland through the work we are doing with our sound system, with the kiosks, with work to improve the stadium’s appearance and – very soon – the installation of big screens.”

Owner Ron Gordon revealed as part of his five-year plan after taking the reins that an initial £1 million investment would take care of a new audio system and the addition of the large screens.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.