Hibs confirm winter break friendly in Portugal against Dutch side

Have your say

Hibs will play Dutch side Willem II in January as part of the club’s winter break programme.

Neil Lennon will take his side to the Algarve, in Portugal, for a week-long training camp during the Scottish Premiership shutdown.

And Hibs today confirmed they will take on the Eredivisie outfit in a friendly on Friday 12 January at the Estadio Municipal de Vila Real de Santo António

The Easter Road side know the venue well, having played Nottingham Forest in a pre-season friendly in 2013 at the same venue.

Willem II currently lie in 14th place in the Dutch top flight, and are managed by former Vitesse Arnhem and NAC Breda defender Erwin van de Looi.

The Tilburg-based side can count a number of former internationalists among its former players including Dutch trio Marc Overmars, Joris Mathijsen and Jaap Stam and Finnish defender Sami Hyppia.