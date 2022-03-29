Picture: SNS

Hibs contracts: When each and every player's deal will expire amid season of flux at Easter Road

How long does every member of the Easter Road playing staff have left on their deal?

By Craig Fowler
Tuesday, 29th March 2022, 12:24 pm
Updated Wednesday, 30th March 2022, 1:58 pm

We’re coming to the business end of the season where matters aren’t just ramped up on the park but off the field as well. Players are coming to the end of their contracts and clubs have to work overtime to either get them signed up to new ones or peruse the transfer market to find improvements or adequate replacements.

Let’s have a look at the current state of things regarding the squad in Leith. How many players could be on their way out this summer and how many first-teamers are there on expiring deals that fans would like to stay?

1. Kevin Dabrowski

Expires summer of 2023.

2. Matt Macey

Expires summer of 2023.

3. David Mitchell

Expires summer of 2023.

4. Rocky Bushiri

His loan from Norwich City expires this summer, though Hibs have the option to renew.

