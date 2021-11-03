Hibs Covid-19 outbreak: East Mains shut and training cancelled as Ben Kensell prepares to face media

Hibs have shut down their Ormiston training base until next week in a bid to contain the Covid-19 outbreak

The club’s Ormiston base is undergoing a deep clean and is understood to be off limits to staff and players until at least Monday.

Chief executive Ben Kensell is due to speak to the media today after a planned pre-match press conference with manager Jack Ross on Tuesday was cancelled ahead of the postponement of Wednesday night’s trip to face Ross County.

With that fixture and Saturday’s game against Livingston both postponed, Hibs are next in action in the Premier Sports Cup semi-final against Rangers at Hampden on November 21.

Sign up to our Hibs football newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Additionally, a handful of players have been called up for international duty including Martin Boyle, Alex Gogic, and Kevin Nisbet.

It remains to be seen how, or indeed if, the Covid-19 outbreak will affect those gearing up for national team involvement.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.