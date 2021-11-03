Hibs Covid-19 outbreak: East Mains shut and training cancelled as Ben Kensell prepares to face media
Hibs have shut down their training centre and cancelled all training in a bid to curb the outbreak of Covid-19 that has decimated the Easter Road side's first team and development squad.
The club’s Ormiston base is undergoing a deep clean and is understood to be off limits to staff and players until at least Monday.
Chief executive Ben Kensell is due to speak to the media today after a planned pre-match press conference with manager Jack Ross on Tuesday was cancelled ahead of the postponement of Wednesday night’s trip to face Ross County.
With that fixture and Saturday’s game against Livingston both postponed, Hibs are next in action in the Premier Sports Cup semi-final against Rangers at Hampden on November 21.
Additionally, a handful of players have been called up for international duty including Martin Boyle, Alex Gogic, and Kevin Nisbet.
It remains to be seen how, or indeed if, the Covid-19 outbreak will affect those gearing up for national team involvement.