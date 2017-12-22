Hibs cup final hero Liam Henderson linked with shock move to Italy

Liam Henderson, one of Hibs’ 2016 Scottish Cup-winning heroes, has been linked with a surprise move to Italian side Bari during next month’s transfer window.

The 21-year-old midfielder, who spent a season on loan at Easter Road during the 2015-16 campaign and became a cult hero at the club following his two corners that led to goals in the Scottish Cup final win over Rangers, is festering in the Celtic reserve squad and has only made one senior appearance this term.

Henderson was said to be interesting Hibs last summer, but any chance of a switch to the Capital was scuppered when fellow midfielder John McGinn remained at the club despite two seven-figure offers from Nottingham Forest.

It is unclear at this stage whether Hibs will renew their interest in the Scotland Under-21 international, but according to reports, Bari are keen to run the rule over him and have offered him a trial. The southern Italy club are currently second in Serie B and are managed by Italian World Cup winner Fabio Grosso.

Henderson is out of contract this summer and even though Celtic are due a development fee for him, they may be prepared to cash in on him this winter. Henderson has fallen behind several other midfielders in the Celtic pecking order, including his younger brother Ewan.