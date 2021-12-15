Hibs debrief: Christian Doidge back to 100 per cent, a crucial second-half miss, former hero in attendance

Danny Mullen skies over a late chance for visitors Dundee. Picture: SNS

Player of the match

A few contenders with nobody truly standing out. Joe Newell got the club’s man-of-the-match award as the midfielder looked composed on the ball, recycled it well and tried to force the issue further forward. Paul Hanlon had a strong game at the back, winning a number of defensive duels one week after a surprisingly poor showing at Livingston. Martin Boyle was the main attacking threat, as he so often is, and created the only goal. But let’s go for a curveball and choose a substitute. Christian Doidge played over 70 minutes after replacing Chris Cadden and after some so-so performances upon his return from injury, this was more vintage Doidge. He was a real presence, bringing his team-mates into play and helping to create opportunities, including a terrific one in the first half for Kevin Nisbet.

Defining moment

The goal is the obvious answer. It was a comically thunderous header from Dundee’s Paul McMullan – who probably won’t see the funny side – as he beat his own goalkeeper. However, Danny Mullen’s miss early in the second half may have had an even greater impact on the game had it gone in. Seeing their side blow another lead, considering the run they’ve been on, may have lead to the Hibs fans turning on their second in the second period. Instead, it was the last time the visitors would properly threaten.

Ref watch

Gavin Duncan didn’t really have any big decisions to make, other than perhaps showing a red card to Ryan Sweeney right at the end as the centre-back talked himself into a second yellow.

Benefit of hindsight

Both Boyle and substitute Jamie Murphy played a part in spurning an excellent chance to take the pressure off the hosts in the closing stages. Boyle could’ve released Murphy sooner, but the substitute maybe should’ve went first time with his effort instead of taking a touch, allowing the Dundee goalkeeper to close him down and block the shot.

Moment you may have missed

Not a moment, exactly, but former Hibs hero Scott Brown was in attendance to help scout his old club as part of the Aberdeen coaching staff.

