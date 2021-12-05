Hibs debrief: Kevin Nisbet looking sharp, defence in first-half disarray, formation change

Hibs defender Paul McGinn makes a last-ditch tackle on Tony Watt. Picture: SNS

Player of the match

It was another impressive display from youngster, and new-contract recipient, Josh Campbell, who is growing in confidence with each start, but the best Hibs player was Kevin Nisbet. The striker, after a rough couple of months, is getting back close to his best. He scored an excellent goal, continually made strong runs off the ball and bothered the Motherwell back-line with his physicality. Only downside was he should’ve got at least another.

Key moment

Sign up to our Hibs football newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Both goals are obvious contenders. Motherwell had a grip of the game until Hibs scored, and vice versa when Tony Watt equalised. However, let’s plump for the double opportunity for the hosts late in the game. After good work from Jamie Murphy, Nisbet was presented with a chance at the back post which he saw cleared off the line. Motherwell couldn’t follow clear and it broke for Josh Campbell, who almost broke the crossbar as the ball smashed off the woodwork and back into play.

Ref Watch

Colin Steven didn’t have a lot of big decisions to make and, all in all, you barely noticed the whistler was there, which is exactly what you want from an official. The only booking he dished out was to Hibs midfielder Joe Newell.

Benefit of hindsight

Scott Allan remains a popular option among Hibs fans from the bench, but actually it was Jamie Murphy who maybe should’ve been brought on sooner. Chris Cadden, who started the game well in his familiar right wing-back position, was ineffective after moving out left to accommodate the required formation change. Murphy, who was bright when he came on, would’ve entirely suited playing instead of Cadden in that role.

Moment you may have missed

It would’ve became obvious as the match continued, but it was quite early that Hibs changed into the 4-2-3-1 system which gave them a better grip on the game. The 3-5-2 may have worked in a couple of games recently, but against three Motherwell forwards, all of whom moved fairly fluidly, it gave too many headaches for a defence which looked rather ropey throughout most of the opening 45.

Message from the editor

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.